The recent Aaron Rodgers press conference included an interesting exchange

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said that, when he’s done playing, he plans to disappear. He seems to be doing his best to disappear while he’s playing.

An interesting exchange happened during Rodgers’s first press conference this week, after re-signing with the Steelers. Here it is:

Q: “We saw the video you getting ice cream over the weekend. You said you’ve been here since early May. What kind of other things have you been up to since you’ve been in town?”

A: “I’m not gonna tell you what I do in my personal time. You already saw I went to that ice cream spot.”

Q: “Are you surprised there weren’t other sightings of you until now? Is that intentional?”

A: “Was it intentional to be sighted?

Q: “To not be sighted.”

A: “No, I just live my life.”

It was a strangely combative response from Rodgers, even if he delivered it (as he often does) with the hint of a wry smile. Why not just say something like, “I’ve been getting reacquainted with Pittsburgh”? Or maybe something like, “I’ve just been relaxing a little bit before getting back to work”?

The reporter wasn’t trying to pry, or to play a game of “gotcha” with Rodgers. It was an innocent and innocuous question. It reflected honest curiosity. Rodgers came to town more than a week before signing his contract. The question created an opportunity for Rodgers to deliver a normal, human response.

It’s his right to protect his privacy. But that can be done without acting like he’s Marlon Brando.

When playing a high-profile position with a high-profile NFL franchise that remains the biggest thing in the relatively small big city where Rodgers has chosen to play, it’s hard to keep a low profile. Rodgers apparently intends to do that this season, even after declaring that 2026 will be his farewell tour.