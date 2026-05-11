Ravens sign S K’Von Wallace

The Ravens signed veteran safety K’Von Wallace, the team announced Monday.

Wallace, a six-year NFL veteran, appeared in three games with the Texans last season and made nine tackles.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2020.

Wallace, 28, has appeared in 74 career games with 20 starts and has totaled 177 tackles and an interception.

The Clemson product spent his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia and has also spent time with the Cardinals, Titans and Seahawks.

Wallace has 1,592 defensive snaps and 1,004 on special teams in his career.

Baltimore may deploy three safeties frequently under new head coach Jesse Minter, with Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins leading the group. Wallace will likely compete with second-year player Keondre Jackson and others for the No. 4 safety role.

The Ravens didn’t use any of their 11 draft picks on a safety.