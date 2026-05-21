Aaron Rodgers’s incentives are tied to playing time, postseason success

If Aaron Rodgers makes $25 million in 2026, it’ll be the best $25 million the Steelers ever spent.

PFT has confirmed that Rodgers’s new contract with the Steelers hits the maximum value of $25 million if the Steelers win the Super Bowl. (The incentive package was first reported by Jordan Schultz.)

Rodgers earns $625,000 for each postseason win. The package maxes out at $2.5 million.

Each payment is premised on Rodgers participating in 75 percent of the team’s regular-season snaps. If he falls short of that threshold, he’s not eligible for any of the incentive payments.

Of Rodgers’s base deal of $22.5 million, $22 million is fully guaranteed. (The other $500,000 is guaranteed as a practical matter, since they’re most likely not going to cut him. If they do after Week 1, any remaining non-guarantee payments become fully guaranteed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, as termination pay.)

Last year, Rodgers’s $13.65 million base salary included $5.85 million in available incentives. He earned $500,000 for taking at least 70 percent of the regular-season snaps and making the playoffs.

The rest of the incentives, which were not earned, included $600,000 for a wild-card win, $750,000 for a win in the divisional round, $1 million for a win in the AFC Championship, $1.5 million for a Super Bowl win, and $1.5 million for winning the NFL MVP award. (He did not finish among the top five vote-getters; the AP did not release the full voting totals.)

Even if the Steelers don’t make the playoffs, it’s a good deal for the Steelers. Especially since they didn’t have a clear-cut, high-end starter on the roster. With Rodgers back, they now do.