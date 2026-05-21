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Todd Monken says Browns’ QBs threw “embarrassing” interceptions at OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2026 05:12 AM

Browns quarterback Todd Monken was not happy about interceptions he saw on the practice field during Organized Team Activities on Wednesday.

Monken said after practice that it should be easy for quarterbacks to find open receivers, given that OTAs don’t include any pass rush, and he wasn’t pleased that his quarterbacks were throwing interceptions anyway.

“We threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God’s sakes. Who does that? There’s no pass rush. It was embarrassing,” Monken said.

Monken did not say which quarterbacks had thrown embarrassing interceptions. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the starting job, while Dillion Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are taking backup reps.

As for Watson and Sanders, Monken wouldn’t say which quarterback is ahead in the competition at this point. Monken has said he hopes to know who his starting quarterback is by the end of the spring.