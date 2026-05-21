Nolan Smith Jr. was recently arrested for reckless driving, speeding in Georgia

Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. recently was arrested in Georgia for reckless driving and speeding.

At a time when unconfirmed accounts of the arrest were circulating on social media, E.J. Smith of PHLY Sports has confirmed that the mugshot of Smith is real. CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV also has confirmed the arrest.

The first account of the incident apparently came from The Georgia Gazette, which appears not to be an actual publication but a repository of arrest records and mugshots. The online entry includes Smith’s mugshot, his full name (Nolan Sental Smith), the date of the arrest (May 15, 2026) and the charges: “speeding in excess of maximum limits” and reckless driving.

Although various social-media accounts claim Smith was driving 137 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone, we have yet to find clear, reliable evidence of that specific allegation.

Smith was a first-round pick in the 2023 draft. He went to college at Georgia. The Bulldogs football program has had multiple incidents involving players who were cited for driving at excessive speed. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, also a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, pleaded no contest in April 2023 to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing as a result of a January 2023 crash that resulted in the deaths of two people.