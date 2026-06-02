Report: Texans LB E.J. Speed is expected to miss entire season with torn quadriceps

The outlook for Texans linebacker E.J. Speed’s recovery from a quadriceps injury is a little bleaker than it initially appeared to be.

Word last month was that Speed suffered a partial tear of his quad while lifting weights and that he’d be able to return to the field during the 2026 season. Speed went in for surgery and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that a further examination of the injury showed that he actually suffered a full tear.

The injury has been repaired surgically, but Speed is now expected to miss the entire season.

Speed started in nine of his 16 regular season appearances last season and played as a reserve in both of the team’s playoff outings. He had 65 tackles across all 18 games.

Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o are in line to start at linebacker for Houston this fall. Jake Hansen, Marte Mapu, Jake Hummel, and fourth-round pick Wade Woodaz are among the team’s other options.