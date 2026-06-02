Daniel Jones progresses to 7-on-7 work at Colts practice

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones took another step toward returning to the team’s lineup at Monday’s OTA practice.

Jones was cleared to take part in 7-on-7 work for the first time since tearing his Achilles last season. Jones had been doing individual work throughout the team’s offseason program and head coach Shane Steichen said the team will move him back into full team drills once they get to training camp this summer.

“It’s just making those strides each and every week and to get him out there at seven-on-seven was huge. . . . We always want to be smart,” Steichen said, via the team’s website. “It’s spring, we don’t play for a while, so we got to be smart with his injury. But he’s making great progress.”

Jones said last week that he expects to be ready to play in Week 1 against the Ravens and hitting another milestone in the process this week is a good sign that he’ll be able to take on a full workload in camp. If that’s the case, there’s little reason to think he won’t be taking snaps on September 13.