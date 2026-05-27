Daniel Jones “absolutely” expects to start Week 1 after torn Achilles

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was not able to participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills during Wednesday’s OTA practice open to media.

But Jones was able to take part in individual drills, representing a positive step as he continues his rehab process after suffering a torn Achilles in December.

Jones told reporters after Wednesday’s session that he “absolutely” is still expecting to start the Colts’ Week 1 matchup against the Ravens.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made,” Jones said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder, and progress, kind of, according to the program.

“But it’s been good. I think we’ve hit all our marks so far, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Jones added that he’s feeling good and that it’s helpful to be able to come out and be a part of things with his teammates.

Before his injury last season, Jones completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games.