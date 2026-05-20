Todd Monken: “Nothing’s changed” with QB competition, hope to have answer by end of spring

The Browns kicked off the OTA stage of their offseason program this week and the move into more intense on-field work hasn’t altered their approach to their quarterback competition.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders each led off different periods of Wednesday’s practice and head coach Todd Monken said that they will continue to alternate in those opportunities until further notice.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Monken said. “We’re gonna rotate those guys and play the best player. We’ll see.”

Monken said he’s been impressed by Watson’s athleticism and that Sanders has “come miles” in terms of his progressions and understanding of offensive concepts, but didn’t offer any hints about a lean toward one quarterback over another. He said he’d like to have a No. 1 quarterback in place by the end of spring work, “but you can’t guarantee that” will be the case.