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Jerry World will block the sun for the World Cup

  
Published May 20, 2026 08:28 PM

It’s one thing to ask Jerry Jones to install grass at AT&T Stadium, or to get him to temporarily not call it “AT&T Stadium.” Blocking out the sun would presumably be a bridge too far.

Not for the FIFA World Cup.

Via Margaret Fleming of Front Office Sports, Jerry World will block the sun for at least one of its nine World Cup matches. A FIFA spokesperson said blackout curtains will be used for an early-evening game to be played there.

It’s a sore subject for Jones. After receiver CeeDee Lamb said that the stadium should use curtains to keep the sun out of football players’ eyes, Jones went off.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said. “Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?

Jones, who bent over backwards for soccer’s governing body, wasn’t about to refuse to accommodate the request.

It’s just another example of the bizarre double standard that some NFL owners will apply to players in a different sport.

Which should make Lamb and all Cowboys players turn Jones’s quote back against him: “Are you kidding me?”