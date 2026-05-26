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Lamar Jackson is at Ravens OTAs on Tuesday

  
Published May 26, 2026 12:40 PM

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s was absent from the team’s organized team activities last week, head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson had a “couple of things going on” and was expected back soon.

Minter was proven correct on Tuesday. The Ravens shared video of Jackson in uniform with a helmet on as he made his way to the practice field.

Tuesday’s workout is the team’s fourth of nine scheduled OTAs this year. The sessions are all voluntary, but Jackson has a $750,000 bonus tied to his attendance at 80 percent of the team’s offseason program. Jackson did not attend enough sessions to qualify for that bonus the last two years.

Jackson was working in a familiar offense in those seasons, but the Ravens have a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle in Minter’s first season in the top job for Baltimore.