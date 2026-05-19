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Jesse Minter: Lamar Jackson had a couple things going on, expect him back soon

  
Published May 19, 2026 02:49 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s attendance at the team’s offseason program became a topic of conversation for head coach Jesse Minter on Tuesday.

Jackson has been an infrequent participant in voluntary work over the years, but he was present for the early days of the team’s first program since hiring Minter early in the offseason. Jackson was not present for Tuesday’s OTA practice, however, and that created questions for Minter about how often Jackson has been around the team this spring.

Minter didn’t specify anything on that front, but said that the quarterback’s absence this week is not expected to be an extended one.

“Lamar’s been one of our leaders of the offseason program,” Minter said. “Couple of things going on yesterday and today, do expect him to be back soon. We’ve had some great conversations, know when he’s gonna be back, and I’ll probably leave those between me and Lamar.”

Jackson can earn a $750,000 workout bonus by attending at least 80 percent of the offseason program. It’s not clear how close he might be to forfeiting that bonus, but his presence at any remaining workouts open to the media is sure to be well documented.