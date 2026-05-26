Dolphins move newly acquired defensive tackle James Ester to the offensive line

When the Dolphins claimed defensive tackle James Ester off waivers, it looked like an attempt to add some depth to the defensive line, which is where Ester has always played in the NFL, in college and in high school. But Ester’s best chance of making the Dolphins’ roster will be on offense.

Ester is listed as a guard on the Dolphins’ official roster.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported when Ester was claimed that the Dolphins could use him at guard, and that’s where he was playing at Organized Team Activities, at least for the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Ester was a defensive lineman at Cass Tech High School in Detroit, for all five of his seasons at Northern Illinois, and for the last two years as a member of the Packers’ practice squad.

But he never got on the field for a regular-season game in Green Bay, and Dolphins G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, who were both previously with the Packers, apparently saw something that made them think he may have what it takes to make it as an offensive lineman. The 6-foot-3, 289-pound Ester will be a long shot to make the team, but with NFL rosters at 90 players during the offseason, it’s worth taking some time to give a talented player a look at a new position. That’s what the Dolphins will do with Ester.