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Dolphins claim DT James Ester off waivers

  
Published May 14, 2026 04:59 PM

The Dolphins are bringing in a player who’s familiar with their new General Manager and head coach.

Miami has claimed defensive tackle James Ester off of waivers, according to the league’s daily transaction wire.

Ester, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024, has spent the last two seasons on the Packers’ practice squad. He was waived by the club earlier this week.

Dolphins G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley were both previously with the Packers, giving them some inside knowledge about Ester.

Ester, however, has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.