Browns sign second-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The Browns have signed second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced.

Cleveland has now signed nine of its 10 draft picks, with only first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion remaining unsigned.

The Browns drafted McNeil-Warren with the 58th overall pick out of Toledo.

He appeared in 53 career games with 14 starts at Toledo in his four collegiate seasons. McNeil-Warren played in all 13 games in 2025, recording 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and two interceptions, while earning third-team AP All-America honors.

Browns first-round offensive tackle Spencer Fano, second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston, third-round tackle Austin Barber, fifth-round center Parker Brailsford, fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson, fifth-round tight end Joe Royer, sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green and seventh-round tight end Carsen Ryan previously signed.