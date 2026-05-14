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Packers sign second-rounder Brandon Cisse

  
Published May 14, 2026 05:02 PM

The Packers have all of their 2026 draft picks under contract.

Second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse became the final member of the group to sign his four-year rookie deal on Thursday. The Packers selected six players in the draft overall.

Cisse had 27 tackles, an interception, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble while at South Carolina last year. He spent his first two college years at N.C. State.

The Packers also announced their previously reported waiver claim of wide receiver Brenden Rice. The NFL’s transaction report shows that they made space for him on the roster by waiving tight end Luke Lachey with a failed physical designation. The Packers claimed Lachey on waivers earlier this week.