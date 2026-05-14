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Falcons agree to terms with second-rounder Avieon Terrell, sixth-rounder Anterio Thompson

  
Published May 14, 2026 04:44 PM

The Falcons have agreed to terms with their top draft pick from this year.

Cornerback Avieon Terrell has agreed to a four-year contract with the team. The Falcons had to wait until the second round to select Terrell because they traded their first-rounder to the Rams in order to move up for edge rusher James Pearce in the 2025 first round.

Terrell joins his brother A.J. in the Falcons’ cornerback group after recording 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his final season at Clemson.

The Falcons also announced that they have agreed to terms with sixth-round defensive lineman Anterio Thompson. He had 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks at Washington last season.