Texans sign 2026 second-round pick TE Marlin Klein

The Texans have gotten another key player under contract.

Houston announced on Thursday that second-round pick Marlin Klein has signed his four-year rookie deal.

The No. 59 overall selection of this year’s draft, Klein — a tight end — played his college ball at Michigan and was part of the 2023 team that won the CFP National Championship.

In 11 games in 2025, Klein caught 24 passes for 248 yards with one touchdown.

He finished his collegiate career with 38 receptions for 364 yards with one TD.

Via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Klein’s contract is worth $8.184 million with a $2.41 million signing bonus.