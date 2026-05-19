Jeff Hafley on De’Von Achane: It sends a good message to reward him with a second contract

The Dolphins’ new brass made a statement by agreeing to terms with running back De’Von Achane on a four-year, $64 million contract extension last week.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley had been consistent in saying that they wanted to keep Achane around on a new deal. But with new leadership, those kinds of plans are never set in stone until they’re actually complete.

In his Tuesday press conference at the start of OTAs, Hafley told reporters that he’s happy for Achane and was confident that the two sides would agree to terms.

“I think it sends a good message when you have a player who was here on his first contract, and has produced and had success, to reward that player with a second contract,” Hafley said. “I know that’s important to Sully and I.”

Achane, who led the league with 5.7 yards per carry in 2025, has been around the building throughout the offseason, Hafley said. The head coach has enjoyed the process of getting to know one of his key offensive players.

“It’s not like he just showed up after he signed his contract,” Hafley said. “So, excited that it’s done and he’ll be here going forward. He’s a great player and I’m really glad we have him.”

Achane finished 2025 with 1,350 rushing yards with eight touchdowns plus 67 receptions for 488 yards with four TDs.