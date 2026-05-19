Owners approve Minnesota to host 2028 NFL Draft

It’s official: Minnesota will host the 2028 NFL Draft.

As expected, owners voted to approve Minnesota as the host at the NFL spring meeting in Orlando on Tuesday.

The event will be anchored in downtown Minneapolis, in and around U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings.

“Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we’ve seen it firsthand,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This is a market that delivers at the highest level. Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible experience for fans and the next generation of the NFL.”

“For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota.”

With Minnesota now officially approved, the NFL has its next two drafts set. In 2027, the event will take place in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall.

Since the last draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2014, the draft has been hosted by Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh.