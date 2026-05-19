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NFL will send Jaxon Smith-Njigba a new (and corrrect) OPOY trophy

  
Published May 19, 2026 01:59 PM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s offensive player of the year trophy had one small problem. There was a typo.

It looks like it says “Defensive Player of the Year.” (More on that in a second.) The NFL has promised to make things right.

The league made the mistake,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday, via Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic. “We sincerely apologize to Jaxon for the error and are in the process of creating and shipping him a new trophy. Of course, like the teams he played against this year, we know how great an offensive player he is. We just had a problem spelling it.”

The league’s position is that the trophy doesn’t say “defensive,” but that it says “oefensive.” With the mistake being an “e” instead of an “f.”

Either way, it’s the kind of error that can’t be fixed by pressing the backspace button. The only way to do it right is to send out a new trophy.

And here’s an idea for what to do with the extra piece of hardware: Auction it off, with the proceeds going to the charity of JSN’s choice.