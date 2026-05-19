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Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Offensive Player of the Year trophy said “Defensive Player of theyear”

  
Published May 19, 2026 08:49 AM

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was last season’s Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year. But that’s not what his trophy said.

Smith-Njigba posted on Instagram a video that showed his trophy says, “JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA 2025 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THEYEAR.”

In the video, Smith-Njigba shows the trophy and says, “I really want to expose them. It’s getting disrespectful, guys.”

Smith-Njigba then pointed to the word “Defensive” and said, “Defense? Come on, bro.”

He then pointed to “Theyear” and said, “One word? Man.”

“Its getting disrespectful at this point,” Smith-Njigba posted in a caption. “Just keep the award at this point. Leave it in the history books tho.”

Although the Associated Press handles the voting for the awards that are announced at the annual NFL Honors event, PFT has been told that the NFL, not the AP, makes the trophies. So it was a mistake made by whatever engraver the NFL hired to do the job, and a mistake no one at the NFL noticed before giving the trophy to Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba said they can keep the trophy, but the NFL should, of course, issue him a new one.