Nashville gets Super Bowl LXIV, to be played in 2030

Nashville is getting a new stadium. It’s also getting a Super Bowl.

As expected, NFL owners voted on Tuesday to make Nashville the host for Super Bowl LXIV, to be played in 2030.

For most new stadiums, a Super Bowl is part of the public-money quid pro quo. Even cold-weather cities are eligible, if the venue has a roof and if the city has the infrastructure (mainly hotel space) to absorb the full experience.

The real question for Nashville will be whether the 2030 experience goes well enough to make it part of the loose rotation of Super Bowl cities. Weather will be a factor.

An ice storm in Atlanta for its second Super Bowl (XXXIV, in early 2000) kept Georgia out of the loop until it was time to reward the region for building a second dome. Nineteen years passed before the Super Bowl returned to Atlanta for a third time. (Atlanta is getting another Super Bowl, nine years after its most recent one.)

Dallas still hasn’t had another Super Bowl since the second year of Jerry World, thanks to a weeklong ice debacle and the fairly significant problem arising from selling more tickets than there were available seats.

The next four Super Bowls are now set: L.A., Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Nashville. Los Angeles and Las Vegas have become obvious regular destinations. Nashville will, in four years, have a chance to join the unofficial rotation.