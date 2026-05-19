 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders OC Andrew Janocko: Fernando Mendoza’s questions about offense have us evaluating everything

  
Published May 19, 2026 09:45 AM

When the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins as a free agent, they added a veteran quarterback with experience playing for head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko from their time in Minnesota.

Fernando Mendoza does not share that background. The first overall pick has been getting to know the offense over the course of the offseason and Janocko said that the fresh eyes have been beneficial to all involved. Janocko called Mendoza “a sponge” who “wants to know the whys of everything, the story behind everything” that the team is doing.

“He’s asking questions that you might not have thought about in a couple of years,” Janocko said, via the team’s website. “It also makes you evaluate everything. ‘I know we’ve had some success doing it one way, but we could do it another way and be even better.’”

It remains to be seen if Cousins or Mendoza is on the field against the Dolphins in Week 1, but Mendoza is the long-term answer for the franchise and anything he does now to create a fit for himself in the offense will pay dividends for the Raiders whenever he’s under center.