Giants to celebrate 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XXI champions in Week 4

The Giants hope that the hiring of John Harbaugh as their head coach ushers in a new era of success for the team and Harbaugh’s first season on the job will include a celebration of the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

The Giants announced that they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Super Bowl XXI champions during their Week 4 home game against the Cardinals. They went 14-2 during the 1986 season and then beat San Francisco and Washington in the playoffs by a combined score of 66-3 to advance to the Super Bowl. They beat the Broncos 39-20 at the Rose Bowl to secure the Lombardi Trophy.

“This anniversary is about honoring a team that defined Giants football and delivered one of the most dominant championship runs in NFL history,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating these legends while giving our fans unique opportunities to relive and connect with that unforgettable season.”

Former Giants players will be on hand at the game and the first 25,000 fans to enter MetLife Stadium will receive Mark Bavaro bobbleheads. There will also be a halftime ceremony commemorating the team, which featured head coach Bill Parcells, quarterback Phil Simms, linebacker Lawrence Taylor and many others.