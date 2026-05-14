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Report: Seahawks will host Chiefs in Week 7

  
Published May 14, 2026 04:22 PM

One of the most highly anticipated games of the season will take place in Week 7, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

That’s when the Seahawks will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mahomes is expected to be back by then after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 15.

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, but Mahomes has won three titles.

The Seahawks last faced the Chiefs in 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City last traveled to Seattle in 2018 for a game the Seahawks won 38-31 on Sunday Night Football.