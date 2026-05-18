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Tyler Shough: Jordyn Tyson is “so sure-handed” and “an elite separator”

  
Published May 18, 2026 03:48 PM

With the No. 8 overall pick of this year’s draft, the Saints added a player who should be able to make a major impact on their offense in receiver Jordyn Tyson.

A two-time, first-team All-Big 12 honoree, Tyson’s skillset and tape have been impressive to New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough.

“I think his body control and his separation is what stands out to me,” Shough said on Monday, via NewOrleans.football. “I think he’s an elite separator and also, his hands have been really exciting to see kind of close up now. He’s so sure-handed. He’s got this great kind of feel. He’s very friendly to the quarterback, I would say. And, obviously, his big-play ability is what shows up all over tape.

“So, we’re still very early on in the process, and, I think, more than anything, just getting on the same page with the playbook. He’s doing a really good job of that. I think he’s really smart. So, we’re excited to keep going with him.”

Though he missed a few games with a hamstring injury last year, Tyson was still a first-team All-Big 12 honoree for the second consecutive season. He caught 61 passes for 711 yards with eight TDs in 2025.