Troy Fautanu on Aaron Rodgers: We just picked up where we left off

Aaron Rodgers returned to the Steelers for the start of Phase III of the club’s offseason program, immediately getting on the field for Monday’s practice.

After the session, offensive lineman Troy Fautanu — who has been working at left tackle after spending the 2025 season on the right side — said that he and many of his teammates found out about the QB signing on Instagram.

But Fautanu is glad to have the veteran QB leading the huddle again.

“I was happy to see him back, obviously to have our leader back from last year, kind of having a year with him and kind of learning from him,” Fautanu said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We kind of just picked up where we left off.

”... Today had to get back used to [the cadence], because we’ve been hearing Will [Howard] and Mason [Rudolph] and them the past couple weeks. But once he got back in there after that first snap, it was kind of like we never left.”

Rodgers, 42, completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.