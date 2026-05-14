Inside the Breece Hall deal

The new Breece Hall contract with the Jets has been widely characterized as having a value of $45.75 million over three years. That equates to an average of $15.25 million per year.

The full details of the contract have arrived at PFT HQ. We’ll see below whether the numbers match the reports.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $5 million.

2. 2026 90-man roster bonus: $5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 base salary: $5.16 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 48-man per-game roster bonus: $340,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

5. 2027 base salary: $13.16 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2027 48-man per-game roster bonus: $340,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

7. 2028 base salary: $14.16 million.

8. 2028 48-man per-game roster bonus: $340,000.

The contract includes $750,000 per year in incentives. He’s eligible for $250,000 each year for making it to the Pro Bowl roster, $250,000 each year for gaining 1,416 yards from scrimmage, and $250,000 each year for scoring seven rushing touchdowns.

The per-year average of the base package is $14.5 million, not $15.25 million. The incentives, if earned, would push the average to $15.25 million annually.

The deal fully guarantees the first two seasons, at $29 million in total pay.

Hall was eligible for a one-year, $14.293 million salary under the franchise tag. He had not accepted it. The contract, therefore, isn’t an extension; there was nothing to extend. It’s a new, three-year deal that replaces the tag.