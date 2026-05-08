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Breece Hall, Jets agree to three-year deal

  
Published May 8, 2026 03:01 PM

The Jets secured running back Breece Hall’s return for 2026 by using the franchise tag on him and they’ve now secured an even longer stay for one of their top offensive weapons.

According to multiple reports, Hall has agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract with the team. The average annual value of the deal ranks behind only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey at running back and Hall is guaranteed $29 million.

Hall was set to make $14.293 million under the terms of the tag. With his deal in place, all three of the tagged players have contracts in place for the 2026 season. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts have both signed their tags and have until July 15 to negotiate multi-year pacts.

Hall ran 243 times for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also caught 36 passes, which was a drop in his usage as a receiver from the previous two seasons. That could be something new offensive coordinator Frank Reich hopes to restore to the offense this fall.