Jerry Jones shoots down CeeDee Lamb’s request for curtains at AT&T Stadium

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t make a catch on a pass from Cooper Rush that should have been a 3-yard touchdown right at the two-minute warning in the second quarter. It was obvious on TV that Lamb lost the ball in the sun.

“I couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun,” Lamb said after the 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

Since AT&T Stadium opened, the sun has been a problem as the field faces east and west instead of north and south. After daylight savings time especially, the sun shines through the glass on the west side of the stadium, creating a glare for receivers looking that way.

Lamb wants curtains put over the windows, something that’s been proposed by many but rejected by one (owner Jerry Jones).

“Yes. One thousand percent,” Lamb said.

Lamb was asked whether he would tell Jones that, and replied, “I mean, y’all are doing my job for me right now.”

Jones brought up the sun to the media without being asked, though it is unknown whether Lamb had mentioned it to Jones.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said. “Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

Jones seemingly took a shot at Mike McCarthy, pointing out the Cowboys know — or should know — when the sun is going to be shining through the windows.

“Everybody’s got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. They know where the sun is going to be. Every team has the same thing,” Jones said. “I’m not saying [it’s on McCarthy]. I’m saying the world knows where the sun is. We get to know that almost a year in advance. So someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon? We’re fine. But everybody plays in the sun out here.”