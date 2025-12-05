 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amon-Ra St. Brown had big game, six days after he couldn’t walk on injured ankle

  
Published December 5, 2025 04:04 AM

After injuring his ankle on Thanksgiving, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown woke up Friday unable to walk. But within six days, he was moving so well that he caught six passes for 92 yards in a Thursday night win over the Cowboys.

“After the game, I hurt it Thursday, Friday I couldn’t walk,” St. Brown said after the game. “Saturday I could barely walk. At that point I was like, ‘I can’t play, it hurts too bad.’ Sunday I was able to walk, felt a little better, tried to jog and couldn’t even do a warmup. Kind of down, feeling like I couldn’t play. And then Tuesday came and I felt a lot better, I felt like I had a chance. Wednesday I was like, OK, I feel I can play.”

St. Brown said he and the Lions’ training staff worked hard all week at getting his ankle better.

“I was gonna do everything to be out there, just to be out there for my guys,” St. Brown said. “Availability is the best ability at the end of the day. My job is to go out there, make plays and be on that field. That’s what they pay me to do, so I was going to do whatever it takes to be out there. With the help of our training staff — they did a great job, I think they’re amazing — they got me back.”

In the post-game locker room, St. Brown said his ankle wasn’t hurting too badly. But he expects to be feeling it on Friday morning.

“It feels decent,” St. Brown said. “It doesn’t feel too bad. I took some medication, so that helps — it will probably wear off tomorrow morning. But it doesn’t feel bad now.”