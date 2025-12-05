Amon-Ra St. Brown had big game, six days after he couldn’t walk on injured ankle

After injuring his ankle on Thanksgiving, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown woke up Friday unable to walk. But within six days, he was moving so well that he caught six passes for 92 yards in a Thursday night win over the Cowboys.

“After the game, I hurt it Thursday, Friday I couldn’t walk,” St. Brown said after the game. “Saturday I could barely walk. At that point I was like, ‘I can’t play, it hurts too bad.’ Sunday I was able to walk, felt a little better, tried to jog and couldn’t even do a warmup. Kind of down, feeling like I couldn’t play. And then Tuesday came and I felt a lot better, I felt like I had a chance. Wednesday I was like, OK, I feel I can play.”

St. Brown said he and the Lions’ training staff worked hard all week at getting his ankle better.

“I was gonna do everything to be out there, just to be out there for my guys,” St. Brown said. “Availability is the best ability at the end of the day. My job is to go out there, make plays and be on that field. That’s what they pay me to do, so I was going to do whatever it takes to be out there. With the help of our training staff — they did a great job, I think they’re amazing — they got me back.”

In the post-game locker room, St. Brown said his ankle wasn’t hurting too badly. But he expects to be feeling it on Friday morning.

“It feels decent,” St. Brown said. “It doesn’t feel too bad. I took some medication, so that helps — it will probably wear off tomorrow morning. But it doesn’t feel bad now.”