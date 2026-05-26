PFT tweet lands on Inside The NBA

I’ve rediscovered the NBA in recent days. Not because NBC has returned to the roster of NBA broadcast partners (which doesn’t hurt), but because Victor Wembanyama is the most exciting and unique basketball talent since, in my own personal view, Michael Jordan.

As a result, I’ve been paying closer attention to the NBA. It was hard to miss the ridiculous remarks made by Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson after Cleveland fell behind 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. While watching the second half of Monday night’s blowout loss to complete the Knicks sweep, I made a simple observation on Twitter: “When is Game 5 in the analytical Eastern Conference Finals?”

I didn’t expect anything to come of it. But then, out of nowhere, they used the tweet on Inside The NBA. Complete with the Shaq seal of approval: “Good job, ProFootballTalk. That was funny right there.”

The moment (which I missed live because I decided to watch the NHL game) was a big one for me. My son loves that show, and he has sent me multiple clips over the years that have brought both of us to tears. We both appreciate the humor (especially when Charles Barkley sends Shaq into a laughing-coughing fit), the authenticity, the free-wheeling, no-effs-given style. As evidenced by their recent decision to jump with both feet on a potential NFL third rail.

So I’m back on board with the NBA, after years of not really paying much (or any) attention to it. Given that I’ve got strong opinions about tanking and flopping, that may not be a good thing for the current stewards of the game. Regardless, I’ll be watching the rest of the ongoing postseason games, even if the Spurs don’t advance to the Finals.

Next season, any Wemby game will be appointment viewing. And maybe it’ll spill over to other games — especially the ones on NBC.

Regardless, the horizons are re-broadening. Basketball is back on the viewing menu. Wemby buried the hook, and Inside The NBA reeled me in.