ESPN’s Inside the NBA pokes fun at the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini situation

For the most part, ESPN has tiptoed around the situation involving Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini, formerly of The Athletic. On Sunday, ESPN’s Inside the NBA studio show jumped into the fray, with both feet.

The show makes “gone fishing” graphics when a team’s season has ended. With the Boston Celtics losing on Saturday night to the Philadelphia 76ers after leading the series 3-1, Inside the NBA has created an image that includes among the high-profile Celtics aficionados Vrabel and Russini.

They’e at the front of the boat, in the pose made famous by Titanic.

It’s a bold move, one that comes from a show that has always been bold and brash and above all else funny and entertaining. Still, Inside the NBA is now an ESPN property. And ESPN had been steering clear of the incident generally, at least until Vrabel announced (in a statement given to ESPN) that he’d miss the third day of the draft to attend counseling.

Russini previously worked for ESPN. Ten days ago, the New York Post published photos of Vrabel and Russini in a New York City bar on March 11, 2020. She worked at ESPN until joining The Athletic in 2023. ESPN has declined to comment on whether it is reviewing her reporting as it relates to Vrabel and the Titans, the team he coached at the time.