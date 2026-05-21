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Joe Burrow: Would be nice to break Bengals career touchdown pass record this year

  
Published May 21, 2026 07:02 AM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thinks he’s surrounded by more talent than at any other point in his NFL career and that has him thinking big about the kind of numbers he’ll be able to put up this season.

Burrow was asked at a Wednesday press conference if there are any individual milestones he’s targeting during the 2026 season.

“I’m pretty close to the Bengals franchise touchdown record. I’m like 50 or something away, so that would be nice to break this year,” Burrow said.

Burrow is actually 47 touchdown passes away from tying Andy Dalton’s franchise record. Only five quarterbacks have reached that number in a single season — Peyton Manning did it twice — so the odds would favor Dalton holding onto the mark for at least one more year, but pulling it off would help Burrow’s chances of reaching another goal. He said he’d like to win an MVP “eventually” and putting that many points on the board would likely mean he’s put up that kind of season.