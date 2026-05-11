Cowboys will host Eagles on Thanksgiving Day

The NFL announced that the Cowboys will host the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game annually is the highest-rated regular-season game of the NFL season, regardless of their opponent. The Chiefs were Dallas’ opponent on Thanksgiving Day in 2025, and the game set a new regular-season ratings record with 57.3 million viewers.

That was the 58th Thanksgiving Day game for the Cowboys, while the Eagles have played seven games on Turkey Day. Philadelphia last played in Arlington on Thanksgiving Day in 2014, when the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 33-10.

The only other time the Eagles played at the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day was in 1989 when the Buddy Ryan-led Birds beat the Jimmy Johnson-led Cowboys 27-0 in a game known as the “Bounty Bowl.”

The Cowboys are 35-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving Day and have won their past four games.

The Cowboys now know three games on their 2026 schedule. They will open the season on the road against the Giants on Sunday Night Football and will face the Ravens in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro.

The NFL will announce the full schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.