How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Patriots vs Ravens game.

New England Patriots:

New England lost 35-31 to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, snapping its 10-game winning streak. The Patriots led 21-0 in the second quarter before being outscored 35-10 the rest of the way.

Maye finished with a season-low 155 passing yards and did not throw for a touchdown pass, but scored two touchdown runs.

Despite the loss, the Patriots (11-3) enter Sunday’s matchup with a one-game lead over the Bills (10-4) in the AFC East. New England can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against Baltimore. They can also clinch before they even take the field, if the Texans lose or tie with the Las Vegas Raiders in their 4:25 PM matchup on Sunday.

New England has not made a postseason appearance since the 2021 season.

Baltimore Ravens:

The Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 last Sunday, improving to 7-7. Baltimore started the season at 1-5, tied for their worst start through six games in franchise history. Now, the Ravens sit just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) for the AFC North.

Baltimore can make history by becoming only the fifth team in NFL history to reach the playoffs after starting 1-5.

Nine teams can clinch playoff spots in Week 16 Two teams have clinched spots in the playoffs and that number could start going up on Thursday night.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens:

When: Sunday, December 21

Sunday, December 21 Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Sunday Night Football on Xfinity:

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

