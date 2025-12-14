 Skip navigation
Bills storm back with five straight TD drives to beat Patriots

  
Published December 14, 2025 04:04 PM

Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense mounted an incredible comeback in New England today, shaking off an ugly start to score touchdowns on five consecutive possessions and win 35-31.

The Patriots needed only to win today to clinch the AFC East, and when they took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter it appeared that they would do so. But Allen wasn’t going down without a fight.

Over a stretch of five drives, Allen threw three touchdown passes and James Cook ran for two more touchdowns, and the Bills came back to win a game that had looked like it would be a blowout loss.

The win improves the Bills’ record to 10-4, while the Patriots fall to 11-3. The Patriots still own the tiebreaker because they have a better AFC East record, so they’re a clear favorite to win the division. But the Bills showed their mettle by staying in contention with today’s comeback.

If the Patriots do win the AFC East, that means the Bills will have to win on the road, in hostile environments in January, to get to the Super Bowl. Their performance today suggests that the Bills are capable of doing just that.