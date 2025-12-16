Jayden Daniels: It’s just been a frustrating year

The Commanders announced on Monday that quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play again this season due to the dislocated left elbow he suffered in a Week 9 loss to the Seahawks.

Daniels returned to play in Week 14, but aggravated the injury in Washington’s loss to the Vikings. Head coach Dan Quinn said at the time that Daniels could have returned to the game, but he further medical evaluation led to him being ruled out for Week 15 and he has not been cleared for contact. That led to the 4-10 Commanders deciding to let Daniels recover and start getting ready for 2026.

On Tuesday, Daniels said “adrenaline is a hell of a drug” when asked how he went from being available to not being cleared and reflected on a season that also saw him miss time due to hamstring and knee injuries.

“It’s super tough,” Daniels said, via WUSA. “I don’t want to miss games at all. I’ve been frustrated this whole season missing games. I want to be out there to help my teammates as much as possible. It’s just been a frustrating year, a disappointing year, but you learn from it and move forward.”

Daniels was the offensive rookie of the year in 2024 and the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game, so this season was a step in the wrong direction across the board. They’ll hope for a rebound once Daniels is able to get back on the field next year.