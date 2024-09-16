Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby isn’t sure how much longer he’s going to play hockey.

He remains certain, however, where he wants to do it.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.7 million, would keep Crosby in Pittsburgh until nearly his 40th birthday.

The agreement came on the eve of Crosby’s 20th training camp with the Penguins, who took him with the first overall pick in the 2005 draft. Crosby had been eligible to sign an extension on July 1. While talks dragged on longer than expected, Crosby said last week he was “pretty optimistic” about something getting done before the season began.

Crosby indicated the hold-up was merely his lack of clarity on how much longer he intends to play.

“Trying to project how you’re going to feel in a number of years, it’s hard,” Crosby said. “Just making sure that it’s something that made sense for both myself and the team.”

The 37-year-old Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time league MVP, didn’t ask for a raise even though he remains one of the most productive players in the NHL. Crosby led the Penguins in goals (42), assists (52) and points (94) last season, well clear of the rest of an underachieving club that missed the playoffs for a second straight year.

“Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game,” general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”

Crosby’s salary staying flat gives the Penguins a little more wiggle room as the NHL’s oldest team tries to figure out a way to get back into contention.

Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons after making it 16 consecutive years between 2007 and 2022. Crosby said he received reassurances from Dubas during the negotiating process that the club remains committed to being competitive while trying to build a younger core around Crosby and longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin (38) and Kris Letang (37).

“There’s still hunger from the organization (and) ownership to win and a commitment,” Crosby said. “From the time I’ve been here, that’s the case and that’s been there. That’s important.”

Dubas said Crosby’s decision to stay at $8.7 million — a cap hit that ranks outside the top 40 in the NHL despite having perhaps the most accomplished resume of any active player — is symbolic of Crosby’s commitment to helping Pittsburgh rebuild on the fly.

“His dedication to the Penguins through 2027 ensures that our franchise will have its captain as we go through this phase of our project,” Dubas said.

Crosby has played in more games (1,272) than any player in team history and trails only Mario Lemieux in every other major category, including goals (592, 2nd), assists (1,004, 2nd), and points (1,596, 2nd). Crosby will begin the 2024-25 season 10th all-time in league history in points. Last year he became just the second player ever to average at least a point a game in 19 seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky.

The Penguins open training camp this week and begin the regular season on Oct. 9 at home against the New York Rangers. Signing Crosby removes a significant potential distraction and lets Crosby focus on his game, which remains elite even as he finishes his second decade in the NHL.

“I feel good,” he said. “I still love the game and want to compete and I’m not going to project too far ahead, but I’m going to try and play as long as I can.”