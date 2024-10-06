What NFL games are on today: Week 5 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Cowboys vs Steelers game, as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, October 6:
*All times are listed as ET
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on Fox
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, October 7:
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 PM on ESPN
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers:
- When: Sunday, October 6
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Week 4 superlatives - Flacco saves Colts:
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.