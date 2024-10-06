What NFL games are on today: Week 5 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Cowboys vs Steelers game, as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, October 6:

*All times are listed as ET

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Monday, October 7:

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 PM on ESPN

When: Sunday, October 6

Sunday, October 6 Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Week 4 superlatives - Flacco saves Colts:

Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts Mike Florio and Chris Simms review some of their top takeaways from Week 4, from Joe Flacco coming off the bench to the ongoing dysfunction happening in Jacksonville.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.