 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_levisrudolph_241001.jpg
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
nbc_pft_lionsnfcchampionship_241001.jpg
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
nbc_pft_goffgottenbetter_241001.jpg
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_levisrudolph_241001.jpg
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
nbc_pft_lionsnfcchampionship_241001.jpg
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
nbc_pft_goffgottenbetter_241001.jpg
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT’s Week 5 2024 NFL power rankings

  
Published October 1, 2024 09:16 AM

1. Chiefs (last week No. 2; 4-0): The team that seems to always find a way in the postseason is always finding a way in the regular season.

2. Lions (No. 3; 3-1): The Jared Goff trade will pay dividends for the Lions long after Matthew Stafford has retired.

3. Vikings (No. 7; 4-0): Between the players and the coaching on both sides of the ball, they’ve got the most balanced team in the league.

4. Buccaneers (No. 8; 3-1): Shaking off an ugly loss with a convincing win is one of the hallmarks of a great team.

5. Bills (No. 1; 3-1): How could a team lack “urgency” when facing a Ravens team that urgently needed a home win?

6. Texans (No. 9; 3-1): How differently would we feel about Houston if they hadn’t pulled off a win over the Jaguars?

7. Steelers (No. 4; 3-1): With three of the next four games in prime time, a string of losses could get Russell Wilson back to “100 percent.”

8. 49ers (No. 11; 2-2): They’re still one of the best teams in the league, when healthy. (They’re pretty damn good when not healthy.)

9. Commanders (No. 15; 3-1): The 2024 Commanders are looking like the 2023 Texans. And maybe even better.

10. Packers (No. 6; 2-2): Someone should have talked Jordan Love into waiting another week or two.

11. Ravens (No. 14; 2-2): Lamar Jackson was the MVP in 2023. Derrick Henry could end up being the MVP in 2024.

12. Eagles (No. 5; 2-2): Getting embarrassed in the place where they were embarrassed in the playoffs is the kind of thing that gets a coach fired.

13. Falcons (No. 13; 2-2): They’ve handled a tough early-season schedule well, but they need to do a lot more.

14. Saints (No. 10; 2-2): They should have banked some of those 91 points from the first two games.

15. Broncos (No. 21; 2-2): If the offense ever catches up to the defense, they’ll be dangerous.

16. Seahawks (No. 16; 3-1): Their loss was arguably more impressive than any of their wins.

17. Jets (No. 12; 2-2): The Jets won’t contend if Aaron Rodgers keeps yo-yoing between MVP and AARP.

18. Colts (No. 20; 2-2): Having Joe Flacco behind Anthony Richardson is perhaps the best quarterback move the Colts have made since Andrew Luck retired.

19. Cowboys (No. 23; 2-2): No Micah? Big problem.

20. Chargers (No. 19; 2-2): Even with all the injuries, they gave the Chiefs fits.

21. Bengals (No. 22; 1-3): Sunday’s game against Baltimore is the closest to a must-win any team will ever face in Week 5.

22. Bears (No. 27; 2-2): For as much as they’ve struggled, 2-2 looks pretty good.

23. Cardinals (No. 17; 1-3): They’re better than last year. Without more wins, it won’t matter.

24. Rams (No.18; 1-3): They need to get some of their guys back before the wheels come off.

25. Giants (No. 24; 1-3): If only they’d kept Saquon Barkley.

26. Titans (No. 31; 1-3): Will Levis saved Brian Callahan from having to bench him.

27. Raiders (No. 30; 2-2): Unless they go on a run, we’ll possibly never see Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform again.

28. Dolphins (No. 26; 1-3): The fans on Monday night definitely weren’t chanting “Tuuuuu-a.”

29. Browns (No. 25; 1-3): The Browns continued to be handcuffed by the worst trade-and-sign of the salary-cap era.

30. Patriots (No. 28; 1-3): It’s Drake Maye time.

31. Panthers (No. 29; 1-3): Yes, Week 3 said more about the Raiders than it did about the Panthers.

32. Jaguars (No. 32; 0-4): Is it the coaches’ fault? Is it the players’ fault? It’s everyone’s fault.