Biggest games on the 2025 NFL schedule taking shape

The 2025 NFL schedule will be released in full on Wednesday night, with the league and its broadcast partners releasing individual game details in the days leading up to the big announcement. Here’s a look at some of the biggest games on the NFL schedule, which we’ll regularly update as the details are announced.

2025 NFL opener: The Eagles and Cowboys will kick off the season on Thursday, September 4, in Philadelphia, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Christmas tripleheader: The NFL will play three games on Christmas, with kickoffs at 1 p.m., 4:25 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. The night game will be in Kansas City, with the Broncos playing the Chiefs.

Super Bowl rematch: The Chiefs will host the Eagles in Kansas City in a Super Bowl LIX rematch. The date has not yet been announced.

NFC Championship Game rematch: The Eagles and Commanders will face off twice in the 2025 regular season. One of those games will be on Saturday afternoon in Week 16.

AFC Championship Game rematch: Chiefs-Bills has become one of the NFL’s best rivalries, and this year is likely to be no exception. They’ll play in the regular season in Buffalo. The date has not yet been announced.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Detroit and Dallas will host Thanksgiving as part of their annual tradition, and a prime time game will air on Thanksgiving night. The Lions’ and Cowboys’ opponents and the two teams playing on Thanksgiving night have not been announced. The Eagles will host the Bears on Black Friday.

International games: The Chargers will be the designated home team in Sao Paulo in Week One, and other teams giving up home games to play overseas include the Colts in Berlin, the Dolphins in Madrid, the Steelers in Dublin, and the Jaguars, Browns, and Jets in London. The designated road teams for the international games have not yet been announced.