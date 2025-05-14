Chiefs at Cowboys set for Thanksgiving

The Chiefs and Cowboys are set for a Thanksgiving showdown.

Kansas City will be the road team for the Turkey Day game in Dallas, the NFL announced today. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving game is often the most-watched regular-season game of the NFL season, and with the high-profile opponents from Kansas City coming to town there’s a good chance it will be this year as well.

Since Patrick Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL, and that makes them an attractive choice for the NFL to schedule in high-profile games. The Chiefs will also play on Christmas for the second consecutive year, they will reportedly play in the prime time Friday night game in Brazil in Week One, and there are big games still to announce with the Chiefs having a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles and an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Bills.

The Cowboys are always a big draw as well, despite their long Super Bowl drought, and the NFL is putting them in high-profile games from the start by scheduling them as the visitors in the traditional Thursday night opener at Philadelphia.

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night.