 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen is on the verge of getting to 300 touchdowns faster than anyone

  
Published December 13, 2025 09:20 PM

Bills quarterback has played 124 career regular-season games. And he’s on the brink of accounting for 300 total touchdowns.

Via NBC Sports research, Allen is closing in on Aaron Rodgers’s record for the fewest games needed to get to 300 total touchdowns. Rodgers did it in 134 games.

For his regular-season career, Allen has 217 passing touchdowns, 77 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns.

He’s also chasing his third career season of 25 or more touchdown passes and 10 or more rushing touchdowns. All other players in NFL history have combined for two. (Cam Newton and Kyler Murray each did it once.)

With 34 total touchdowns in 2025, Allen is six touchdowns away from his sixth straight season of 40 or more total touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers also has six seasons of 40 or more total touchdowns.