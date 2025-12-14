Josh Allen is on the verge of getting to 300 touchdowns faster than anyone

Bills quarterback has played 124 career regular-season games. And he’s on the brink of accounting for 300 total touchdowns.

Via NBC Sports research, Allen is closing in on Aaron Rodgers’s record for the fewest games needed to get to 300 total touchdowns. Rodgers did it in 134 games.

For his regular-season career, Allen has 217 passing touchdowns, 77 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns.

He’s also chasing his third career season of 25 or more touchdown passes and 10 or more rushing touchdowns. All other players in NFL history have combined for two. (Cam Newton and Kyler Murray each did it once.)

With 34 total touchdowns in 2025, Allen is six touchdowns away from his sixth straight season of 40 or more total touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers also has six seasons of 40 or more total touchdowns.