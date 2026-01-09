 Skip navigation
Titans request interviews with Jesse Minter, Chris Shula

  
Published January 9, 2026 09:51 AM

The Titans are adding a pair of defensive coordinators to their list of head coaching candidates and they play their home games in the same stadium.

According to multiple reports, the Titans have requested interviews with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Both coaches will be working this weekend and will be available for virtual interviews next week.

Minter was installed as the early betting favorite to be the next Ravens head coach, but this is the first official word of an interview request this cycle. Minter was an assistant in Baltimore from 2017-2020 and began working under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2022.

Shula, who is the grandson of Don Shula, has been on the Rams’ staff since 2017 and is in his second year as their coordinator. He was also college teammates with Rams head coach Sean McVay.