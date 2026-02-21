Jaxon Smith-Njigba: I deserve to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has played three years of his rookie contract, which means he’s now eligible for his second contract. He wants it to be a big one.

Smith-Njigba said in an interview with Jonah Javad of WFAA that he expects a new deal for the right money at the right time, and he expects it to be the most lucrative deal any wide receiver has ever signed.

“I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done,” Smith-Njigba said. “I know my time is coming and when we get it done it’s gonna be a great deal. God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come we’ll be ready for it. I think I deserve to be the highest-paid at my position, just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all. And I think that’s worth a lot, lot more. I would play this game for free, I love this game so much, but you don’t have to. I’m learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day.”

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase currently has the biggest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history, the four-year, $161 million deal he signed 11 months ago. Smith-Njigba will be looking for a contract that averages more than $40.25 million per year.