Alex Anzalone draw biggest fine of week, for hit after Lions fumble recovery

  
Published December 13, 2025 08:46 PM

The NFL levied 18 fines for violations of the on-field rules in Week 14. The biggest went to Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Anzalone drew a $17,968 sanction for “striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.” It happened in the second quarter, after Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson fumbled after a four-yard gain on third and 21.

The video shows Anzalone swooping in after the recovery with a flying leap into Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Booker immediately reacted, throwing out his hand and looking for a penalty to be called on Anzalone.

That didn’t happen. But the NFL saw it, and reacted accordingly.