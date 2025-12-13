 Skip navigation
On Our Way Home will be free again on December 18

  
Published December 13, 2025 01:28 PM

Christmas season is in full swing. The music is playing everywhere. Many have embraced the season, and all of the positive things that come with it.

If you’ve yet to get there, here’s an easy way to find the spirit: Download the On Our Way Home ebook for a mere 99 cents, and start reading now. (With only one FBS game today, it’s the perfect time to do it.)

You also can wait until Thursday, December 18, when it’s free for the fourth of five days before December 25. The feedback continues to be overwhelmingly positive (for a change). You’ll laugh at times (hopefully), and even the most hardened, Scroogiest Grinch and/or Grinchiest Scrooge will have at least one tear develop in one or both eyes in the final chapters.

It’s a quick read. It’s a story that anyone, particularly those who have experienced grief and loss , either as to those who are no longer with us or as to relationships that have become broken. You might be inspired to make the first move in an effort to reconcile with someone whose absence from your life has left a void.

And there’s still time to buy a print edition (or ten) for distribution to those on your holiday gift list. It’s only $9.99.

Big Shield, Father of Mine, and Son of Mine are also available for 99 cents in ebook form, and $14.99 for the print edition. Maybe I’ll eventually become sufficiently swept in the season to make one or more of them free on Christmas Day, as a small token for those of you who take a little time out of your busy days to see what’s going on in and around the NFL.