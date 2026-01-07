Lamar Jackson looms over Ravens’ coaching search

As the Ravens embark on their first coaching search in 18 years, the primary challenge will be to find someone who can get more out of a generational talent who has a finite number of prime years remaining.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who turns 29 today, will loom over the process. To the extent there was friction between Jackson and former coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens need a coach who will blend harmony with accountability.

It’s easy to see how Harbaugh could have become frustrated with Jackson. From reported concerns about diet and conditioning to a habit of skipping the offseason program (Jackson gave up $1.5 million between 2024 and 2025 by staying away from most of the “voluntary” work) to a possible perception that he has been reluctant to play when injured (frankly, no player with unsettled contract situations should put themselves at risk), there were various reasons for a disconnect.

Regardless of whether it got to the point where owner Steve Bisciotti felt compelled to choose between Jackson and Harbaugh, Harbaugh is gone and Jackson remains.

Jackson is under contract for two more years. There have been indications that he believes it’s time for an adjustment to the five-year, $52.5 million deal he signed in 2023. (The market has increased since then, as it always does, and he has won one MVP award and finished second in the voting for another.)

Unless they find a trade partner (which seems unlikely), they need to make it work with Jackson. Which means they need a coach who’ll make it work with Jackson.

Will that mean involving Jackson directly in the search? If nothing else, there’s value in observing how Jackson and the candidates interact.

Obviously, Jackson would first have to want to be involved. And if he does want to be involved and the team declines, that would create another set of issues.

The quarterback can’t have too much power. He also can’t be treated like any other player. Jackson’s contract and his skillset give him a level of influence that can’t be ignored. If Jackson is all in with the new coach, other players will follow his lead. If he isn’t, other players will sense it.

Regardless of how it plays out, the next coach of the team will need to connect with Jackson. The next coach will need to be able to win Jackson’s respect, and to inspire him to fully commit to the process of preparing himself for the next season. Starting with full participation in the offseason program, and collection of his $750,000 workout bonus for 2026.